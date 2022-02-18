PM Modi hosts prominent Sikhs from across the county at his official residence

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Two days before the polling for the Punjab Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted prominent Sikhs from across the county at his official residence here.



A video of the meeting shows that guests were seen giving 'Kripan' to Prime Minister Modi.



Some prominent Sikhs who were hosted by the Prime Minister included president of Delhi Gurudwara Committee Harmeet Singh Kalka, Padma Shri Baba Balbir Singh ji Sichewal, Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi from Yamuna Nagar, Baba Joga Singh from Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal, Sant Baba Major Singh Waa from Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar.



Other prominent Sikhs are Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh (Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib), Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib), Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht, Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singhb, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib.



BJP leader Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion.



The BJP is jointly contesting the Punjab Assembly election with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).



Polling to the 117 member-Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.



--IANS

