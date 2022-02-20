PM Modi greets Arunachal and Mizoram on statehood days

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day.



Wishing people of Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said, "Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come."



Greeting people of Mizoram, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram."



In his greeting on Mizoram statehood day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Extend my warm wishes to the people of Mizoram on their statehood day. Mizoram is known for its vibrant culture and amazing people, passionate about the nation's growth. May the state continue scaling new heights of development."



"Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and hardworking citizens. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead," Shah said in his message to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.



Wishing Arunachal Pradesh, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said, "My best wishes to all the sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narednra Modi and chief minister Pema Khandu, the state is witnessing continuous progress. May the state continue to scale new heights and progress."



In greeting to people in Mizoram, Nadda said, "Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and known for its rich culture. Their commitment in contributing in India's growth is praiseworthy. I pray for the continued development of the state."



