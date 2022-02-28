PM Modi calls Romanian counterpart to thank for evacuation assistance

New Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone on Friday with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ionel Ciuca and thanked for his country's assistance in evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine over the past few days.



He particularly appreciated Romania's gesture in allowing Indian citizens to enter Romania without visas, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.



The Prime Minister also informed Ciuca about the deployment of Indian Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia as his special envoy to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens over the next few days in coordination with the local authorities.



He also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. He also stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.



