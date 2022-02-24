PM Gati Shakti key for quick completion of projects: Sonowal

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Inaugurating projects worth Rs 55 crore at Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday emphasised the importance of PM Gati Shakti for removal of all bottlenecks and timely completion of projects that aim at linking road, and railways among others.



Inaugurating the mobile container scanner facility and Sagarmala convention hall at the VPT, Sonowal said that in today's competitive world,only the best of the best will succeed.



Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister on Sagarmala Projects, he said: "Most proposals submitted by Andhra Pradesh were sanctioned and the government is always ready to render any assistance for the development of the state."



The mobile container scanner to check for radioactive materials has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore and the convention hall has been built at Salagramapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore for the welfare of the employees of the Port.



VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao and others were present on the occasion.



Sonowal, who visited the Port and discussed various initiatives taken there, also planted a tree as a part of encouraging green initiatives.



During this financial year, VPT has spent an amount of Rs four crore for 4.5 lakhs of avenue plantation, apart from various other green initiatives.



--IANS

