PLI in 5G product manufacturing to boost telecom, electronics sectors

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The upcoming scheme for design-led manufacturing in 5G will boost the overall telecom and electronic sectors, industry experts said on Tuesday.



The government plans to conduct a 5G spectrum auction this year and roll out the technology for mass adoption next year. Part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the design-led manufacturing will enable 5G growth and offer job opportunities.



"Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers. A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2022-23.



Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council, said that the rollout of 5G and scheme for design-led manufacturing for 5G ecosystem is "likely to uplift human resource requirements significantly" and we "also need to train the existing and new workforce".



According to Sandeep Lodha, Co-founder at Netweb Technologies, the government's announcement of a 5G spectrum auction between 2022 and 2023 was already on track.



"It's encouraging to see the PLI plan for design-led manufacturing announced which will aid in the development of 'Make in India' goods and solutions," he added.



Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors, said the scheme for design-led manufacturing to be launched for the 5G ecosystem as part of PLI will be a boost to the overall telecom and electronic sectors.



"It will also provide and promote research and development of technology and solutions and will enable affordable broadband and mobile communication," he added.



According to Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, the 5G roll-out will also have a direct impact on sales of televisions as consumers will upgrade to smart TVs and will have better content quality.



