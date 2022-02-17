PGTI Golf: Varun Parikh extends lead in round three of Final Qualifying Stage

Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Local lad Varun Parikh (67-69-69) kept up the intensity with a second successive three-under 69 to extend his lead to an imposing six shots at 11-under 205 in round three of the Final Qualifying Stage at the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2022 at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club, here on Thursday.



Sunhit Bishnoi (66-72-73) of Gurugram continued in second place at five-under 211 after he carded a 73 on Thursday.



Varun Parikh, who enjoyed a two-shot lead at the halfway stage, was off to a flying start in the third round picking up birdies on the second, fourth and fifth where he played some exceptional wedge shots.



The 23-year-old Parikh dropped a bogey on the sixth but bounced back stronger with birdies on the ninth, 11th and 12th as he continued his excellent form with the wedges. Although Varun bogeyed the 16th and 17th, he closed the day as the top favourite to win the event thanks to his impressive lead.



Varun said, "Once again I drove it well, hit some great tee shots and hit my iron shots and wedges close. I was playing with a very relaxed frame of mind today as I knew that I had done enough to seal my 'A' card for the season. My approach will be the same in the final round.



"This week I've kept it simple by not being too result-oriented and just trying to enjoy myself on the course."



Pukhraj Singh Gill (75-68-71) was in third place at two-under 214. At the end of round four, the top 40 players will earn their full cards for the 2022 PGTI season.



--IANS

--inj