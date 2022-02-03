Owaisi, Kejriwal sent by BJP to split votes: Congress

Panaji, Feb 3 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday likened Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Asaduddin Owaisi, both of whom, the opposition party leader Randeep Surjewala said, were being sent to states by the BJP in order to split the anti-BJP votes.



"There are two people, which the BJP sends wherever it is losing. One is AIMIM and second is Kejriwal and AAP. They will wear separate hats, they will seem to be opposing the BJP. But let no Goan be mistaken. At the end of the day, AAP runs its government with the assistance and help of BJP," Surjewala told a press conference in Panaji.



"There are imposters here who are BJP's B-team. They are here to assist the BJP and provide cover fire. We need to be wary of such forces, who wear the white topi, but actually wear the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) colours inside," he also said, while referring to the Aam Aadmi Party.



"Otherwise so many scams happened in Delhi, there is no way they would have been able to rule. He (Kejriwal) would have been behind bars, if 10 per cent of those scams were to be investigated and taken to a logical conclusion in a court of law," Surjewala also said.



He also urged the Trinamool Congress in Goa to support the Congress party in the poll-bound state to prevent division of votes.



"In a democracy everybody has a right to fight, I'm not disputing their right, but in democracy everyone has to understand and comprehend and think and introspect whether by their act and deeds, knowingly or unknowingly, whether they are giving cover fire to the BJP," Surjewala said.



