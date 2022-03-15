'Overuse of chemical fertilisers deleterious for soil, crop yields'

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Continuous/over use of nitrogenous fertiliser alone has a deleterious effects on soil health and crop productivity, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.



"There is no harmful effect of chemical fertilisers on soil health with balanced and judicious use but, investigations carried out under All India Coordinated Research Project on 'Long Term Fertiliser Experiments' over five decades at fixed sites have indicated that continuous/over use of nitrogenous fertiliser alone had deleterious effect on soil health and crop productivity showing deficiencies of other major and micro nutrients," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.



The Indian Council of Agricultural Research is recommending soil test-based balanced and integrated nutrient management through conjunctive use of both inorganic and organic sources (manure, bio-fertilisers etc.) of plant nutrients for judicious use of chemical fertilisers to improve soil health, he said.



In addition, growing leguminous crops and use of Resource Conservation Technologies (RCTs) are also advocated.



ICAR imparts training, and organises front line demonstrations (FLDs) to educate farmers on all these aspects.



Tomar said the Government is promoting non-chemical farming under the names of organic and natural farming through the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and Bharitya Prakratik Krishi Padhati along the river Ganga.



The PKVY scheme is implemented in all the states across the country. Under this scheme, farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs 31,000 per hectare for three years for organic inputs such as seeds, biofertilisers, bio-pesticides, organic manure, compost/vermi-compost, botanical extracts etc.



In addition, support is also provided for group/Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) formation, training, certification, value addition and marketing of their organic produce.



Under the Namami Gange Programme, a total of Rs 120.49 crore has been released for 6,181 clusters and 123,620 ha area covered.



The government is also promoting Integrated Nutrient Management (INM) which includes soil test-based balanced and integrated use of chemical fertilisers in conjunction with organic sources of nutrients like Farm Yard Manure (FYM), city compost, vermi-compost and bio-fertilizers that leads to saving in use of chemical fertilisers, the Minister said.



