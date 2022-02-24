Over 850 Afghan families receive relief assistance

Kabul, Feb 24 (IANS) Over 850 Afghan families have received relief assistance in the capital of Kabul as the Afghan caretaker government and aid agencies redoubled efforts to help destitute families in winter, authorities said on Thursday.



The Afghan Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement that 600 needy and internally displaced families received the relief assistance distributed by the ministry in Kabul on Monday and Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to the ministry, the assistance included 50 kg wheat, 50 kg rice and a package of food.



In addition, on Wednesday, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed a 50-kg bag of flour to 250 orphans, needy and internally displaced families in districts of Kabul province, where the Kabul city is located, the organisation said.



Economic woes hit the impoverished country following the freezing of over $9 billion of Afghan central bank's assets by the US as well as a halt of funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.



