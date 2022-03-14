Over 6,400 candidates remain in fray for Odisha urban polls

Bhubaneswar, March 14 (IANS) Over 6,400 candidates remain in the fray for election to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Odisha.



According to the State Election Commission (SEC), after withdrawal of nominations by 641 candidates, 6,411 candidates remain in the race for various posts in 109 ULBs, for which election will be held on March 24.



While 569 candidates are vying the posts of Chairperson and Mayor, 5,842 candidates are there for the election to councillor and corporators seat.



As many as 102 candidates withdrew their nominations filed for the post of Chairperson/Mayor. Similarly, 539 councillor/corporators candidates have also taken back their nominations, the SEC said.



Meanwhile, the Commission has asked the District Magistrates to ensure that the ongoing campaigning for urban poll will end at 5 p.m. of March 22.



As per rules, no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting in any polling area during the period of 48 hours preceding the hour fixed for the closure of the poll for any election in that polling area.



Therefore, the Commission has directed that any public meetings and campaigning in any mode should be stopped at 5 p.m. on March 22 positively, SEC Secretary R.N. Sahu said in a letter to the district magistrates.



