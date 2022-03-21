Over 359,000 tourists visit Maldives this yr

Male, March 21 (IANS) Over 359,000 tourists have visited Maldives so far this year, compared to 241,407 arrivals in the same period in 2021, statistics released by the Ministry of Tourism have revealed.



The statistics show that the average daily arrivals are 4,790 and tourists are staying for an average of eight days, reports Xinhua news agency.



Maldives aims to welcome 1.6 million tourists this year and the number was 1.3 million for 2021.



Local media reported that a decline in arrivals from Russia and Ukraine would have an impact in the tourist numbers, as direct flights to the Maldives from both countries have halted.



