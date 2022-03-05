Over 3 cr teenagers fully vaccinated against Covid

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) India has administered both doses of Covid-19 vaccines to over 3 crore youngsters of 15 to 18 age group so far. The vaccination drive for teenagers started on January 3.



India has administered 5,52,63,296 first vaccine doses and 3,01,57,910 second vaccine doses to persons of 15 to 18 age bracket till Saturday morning.



"What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level", said Union Health Ministry in a tweet on Saturday.



The country has also administered over 2 crore precaution doses among the eligible beneficiaries. Additionally, over 97 per cent of India's adult population has also received their first dose of vaccine against Covid-19.



Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.55 crore as on Saturday with the administration of more than 24.62 lakh doses in the last 24 hours. This has been achieved through 2,06,52,074 sessions.



Moreover, the daily Covid caseload continues to decline as India on Saturday reported 5,921 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours with 289 deaths, taking the death toll to 5,14,878, the union health ministry said on Saturday morning.



--IANS

avr/skp/