Over 19% arms in poll-bound Manipur yet to be deposited

Imphal, Feb 24 (IANS) Despite the Election Commission's repeated appeals, over 19 per cent licensed arms were not deposited with authorities in Manipur, where two phases polling to the 60-member Assembly would be held on February 27 and March 5.



Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal on Thursday said that a total of 18,120 licensed arms (80.89 per cent) have been deposited so far.



As precautionary measures, the Election Commission, since the announcement of the election schedule on January 8, has repeatedly asked the owners of the licensed arms to deposit them in the nearest police stations.



Agrawal said that various law enforcing agencies have so far seized drugs, cash and other illegally procured items valued at Rs 165.47 crore. Of the total seizure, various narcotics valued at Rs 143.47 crores, gold valued at Rs 12.16 crore and cash amounting to Rs 1.82 crore were confiscated by various agencies, including the Income Tax Department.



The CEO said that pertaining to various cases and different reasons, 6,892 persons have been detained under CrPC.



Meanwhile, in connection with the Assembly elections, the authorities on Thursday conducted a dry run for urgent evacuation of polling and security personnel by helicopter from remote locations for providing immediate medical care.



Officials said that the helicopters would be stationed at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on both the polling day (February 27 and March 5) for urgent evacuation of polling and security personnel, if necessary.



A team of four doctors, six nurses and six paramedics would be involved in each of the Helicopter Rapid Response Team, an election official said.



--IANS

sc/vd







