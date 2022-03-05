Over 1,200 fell ill after having meal at wedding of Guj Cong leader's son

Gandhinagar, March 5 (IANS) Over 1,200 people fell sick to food poisoning after having a meal at the wedding ceremony of Congress leader Vazirkhan Pathan's son Shahrukh Khan in Mehsana, Gujarat. State Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel rushed to the place after the news broke.



Many of the invitees, including locals of Savala village, attending the marriage reception, were affected by the food poisoning at the dinner function, with the symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.



According to available information, around 1,225 people were admitted to the hospitals of 6 cities and villages namely Visnagar, Mehsana, Unjha, Kheralu, Vadnagar and Gandhinagar. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, and health officials, reached Visnagar at 3.30 a.m. in the morning after learning about the incident.



Mehsana District Collector Udit Agarwal and SP also reached the hospital on Friday night. A total 1,225 patients were registered on record. After treatment, 95 per cent of patients were discharged.



"Most of the affected people had to be treated for food poisoning after consuming 'Lauki Halwa'. We had ordered the food from one of the most reputed caterers, 'Delhi Darbar' and they had procured the 'Khoya' for the Halwa from Ahmedabad's Hasmukhbhai. Almost all of the affected people are well now and we helped them get treated. MLA Hrishikesh Patel was a great help. We received help from all the the political leaders of Visnagar and they showed an exemplary unity," said Vazir Khan.



