Out of 60, 48 members of Manipur Assembly crorepatis, 25 have criminal cases

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Of the 60 members of the new Manipur Assembly, as many as 48 are crorepatis with average assets of winning candidates amounting to Rs 3.75 crore, while 23 per cent of them have criminal cases and 18 per cent have serious criminal cases registered against them.



This was revealed by the Manipur Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) that analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 60 winning candidates in the Manipur Assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 10.



The BJP won 32 seats, National People's Party (NPP) won seven, Janta Dal (United) six, Congress five, Naga People's Front five, Independents three while Kuki People's Alliance won two seats.



Criminal cases



Out of the 60 winning candidates analysed in 2022, 14 (23 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2017, two (3 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against them.



A total of 11 (18 per cent) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them. In 2017, two (3 per cent) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against them.



Party-wise, seven (22 per cent) out of the 32 winning candidates from the BJP, four (80 per cent) out of five from Congress, one (14 per cent) out of seven from NPP, one (17 per cent) out of six from JD(U) and one (33 per cent) out of three Independents have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits, the ADR analysis showed.



Five (16 per cent) out of 32 winning candidates from BJP, four (80 per cent) out of five from Congress, one (14 per cent) out of seven from NPP and one (17 per cent) out of six from JD(U) have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits.



Crorepati candidates



Out of the 60 winning candidates analysed, 48 (80 per cent) are crorepatis, as compared to 32 (53 per cent) in 2017.



Party-wise, 25 (78 per cent) out of 32 from BJP, six (86 per cent) out of seven from NPP, all five (100 per cent) from Congress, five (83 per cent) out of six from JD(U), five (100 per cent) out of five from NPF and two (67 per cent) out of three Independents have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.



The average of assets per winning candidate is Rs 3.75 crore, compared to Rs 2.16 crore in 2017.



The average assets per winning candidates for BJP is Rs 2.91 crore, Rs 3.45 crore for NPP, Rs 2.80 crore for JD(U), Rs 6.20 crore for NPF, Rs 4.38 crore for Congress, Rs 64.29 lakh for Kuki Peoples Alliance, and Rs 12.22 crore for three Independent candidates, the ADR analysis said.



