Our aim is to make J&K militancy, corruption free: Manoj Sinha

Jammu, March 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that his administration intends to make the union territory a developed society free of militancy and corruption.



Addressing the attestation/passing out parade of 636 newly recruited Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Udhampur, the Lt Governor lauded the role of the security forces for bravely facing various challenges, including infiltration attempts, smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border.



"We have faced all the challenges successfully and our security forces are alert. They have played a pivotal role in building a new Jammu and Kashmir by thwarting the designs of the anti-national elements," said Sinha who inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.



"Decades-old terror ecosystem needs to be dismantled completely. We have continued our efforts to deal a decisive blow on corruption, terror financing, and militant ecosystem to make Jammu and Kashmir a developed society, free of corruption and fear. This is our target.



"Drug addiction is a big challenge as drugs are smuggled by Pakistan under a conspiracy. You have to play a big role to check the smuggling of drugs," Sinha said.



The Lt Governor further said: "You are fully capable and ready The country is witnessing that BSF is performing its duties in mountainous regions, plains, deserts and deep forests with great devotion and dedication. The force is bravely facing every danger to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.



"We are ready to give a befitting response if someone wants to test us," Sinha added, urging the fresh BSF recruits to live up to the tradition and expectation of the force.



--IANS

sq/pgh

