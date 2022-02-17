'Oththa Seruppu Size 7' becomes 1st Tamil movie to be remade in Bahasa Indonesia

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban's critically-acclaimed Tamil film, 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7', which went on to win a National Award, is to be remade in the Bahasa Indonesia language.



The development makes 'Oththa Seruppu' the first ever Tamil film to be remade in Bahasa Indonesia. The Bahasa version of the film is to be produced by Naveen of PT Falcon.



The film, which shot into the spotlight for its unique nature, had just one actor featured in it. Parthiban, who was the lone actor in the film, managed to deliver an engaging entertainer with his brilliant acting.



The film, which has won a number of awards, is getting remade in Hindi too with Abhishek Bachchan reprising Parthiban's role. Parthiban has now completed shooting the Hindi remake, which is being produced by Amitabh Bachchan.



Parthiban is currently working on his ambitious project 'Iravin Nizhal', which when released will earn the distinction of being the first film to be shot in a single shot. The film has music by Academy Award winner AR Rahman.



--IANS

