Opposition to K-Rail project has turned into political protest: CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) Faced with stiff resistance from people across the state against the Kerala government's ambitious K-Rail project, CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday said that launching a second "liberation struggle" is not good and that it has turned into a political protest.



If completed, the state will get a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod with high speed trains covering the distance in around four hours.



As per NITI Aayog, it might cost Rs 1.24 lakh crore when it nears completion in 2025, while the Pinarayi Vijayan government puts the cost at Rs 63,940 crore.



The liberation struggle pertains to a huge public movement spearheaded by the Catholic Church, the Nair Service Society (the socio-cultural movement of the Hindu Nair's) and the Congress party against the world's first democratically elected Communist government in Kerala that was led by E.M.S. Namboodiripad and at the end of the struggle in 1959 the Centre dismissed the Communist government.



"All should realise things are vastly different to the Vimochan Samerem (liberation struggle- 1957 to 59) to that of now. Then the first move began at Changnacherry (in Kottayam district) and a smiliar move appears to have begun now, but those trying to kick up a similar protest should understand that it would not be good to go forward with such an intent and its now become a political protest," said Balakrishnan.



"The protest what one sees is not by those who might lose their land when the project materialises, but by a political party which is trying to create trouble and is pushing forward women and children to the forefront of the protest as shields," said Balakrishnan.



In the past one week, massive protests have been witnessed across the state when the K-Rail officials have been going around laying the marking stones for the proposed project.



Likewise, on Monday also the scenes were the same and everywhere where the officials were trying to lay the marking stones, the local populace at the locality put up a huge resistance.



Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Monday said from now on, the protests would be led by their party leaders and will not allow the common man to go to jail, instead they will be going to jail.



At Kollam, the youth wing of the Congress protested by laying marking stone inside the compound of the Kollam Collectorate.



At Kottayam, 78 year old Mariam Thomas said for the past 52 years she has been eking out a living by selling milk and due to the K-Rail project her house and the place where her cattle spend their time will be taken away.



"We do not want this project as I want to live a life by selling milk and at no cost will I allow my land to be taken away," said Mariam Thomas.



Similar protests was seen at Malappuram where a group of women said even though they have voted for the CPI-M, they do not want this K-Rail.



In Delhi, in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP K.Muraleedharan sought leave for an adjournment motion demanding strong action against the police who are using force to chase away the protesters.



Incidentally, the Kerala unit of the BJP has announced that they too are intensifying their stir against the project which has no sanction from the Centre.



Meanwhile, State police chief Anil Kant has issued directives that under no circumstances should the police force use any sort of force against the protesters.



