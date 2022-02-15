Oppn seeking CBI probe into REET case to delay recruitments, defame govt: Raj CM

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) Launching a fierce attack on the opposition which boycotted the Assembly proceedings and were on the streets demanding a CBI probe into the REET scam, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the opposition is demanding a CBI probe so that the recruitments are delayed and the state government can be defamed.



Gehlot was replying to the debate on the Governor's address in the Assembly.



Speaking on the stalemate created by the opposition demanding a CBI probe in the REET case, he said "There has been no debate in the Assembly so what answer should I give," taking a dig at the opposition as the BJP has been protesting since the start of the budget session from February 9.



"There has been no debate in the Assembly so which debate should I answer," he questioned.



Talking about the factionalism in the BJP, he said, "There are so many sahibs that I don't know who will be the sardar of sahibs?"



The BJP did not participate in the Assembly proceedings demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET case.



Speaking on the Alwar rape case, the CM said, "The accident with the girl child in Alwar was given the name of rape to take political advantage. We handed over the Alwar case to the CBI. Now the government in Delhi is theirs, why is the CBI not taking this case? The girl was not raped, none of her organs indicated any possibility of rape. Still they are terming it as rape. What must have happened to that family?, he questioned.



Gehlot added, "We want to conduct the tests soon so that the candidates get a job in the next six months. 62,000 teachers are being recruited, however some people are trying to stop it."



He said that Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to have English schools in every village.



Attacking Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he said "The demand to declare the Eastern Canal Project as a national project has been pending for a long time but there is no response to it."



The Chief Minister said the opposition wants to defame the government. "They want the state government to be maligned on the REET issue. Many cases have already been given to the CBI and they are not being investigated. They want jobs to be stuck in the name of a CBI investigation. but we want to give jobs in the next few days."



--IANS

arc/bg