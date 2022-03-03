Oppn leaders' phones being tapped by BJP: Goa Cong

Panaji, March 3 (IANS) The Congress in Goa, on Thursday, accused the BJP and the state administration of using a private agency to tap phones of the Congress leaders, specifically alleging that the phones of former Ports Minister Michael Lobo and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat's phones were being tapped.



Addressing a press conference in Panaji, state Congress president Girish Chodankar also alleged that independent candidates and even those from the BJP were in touch with the Congress party leadership over a possible switchover after the results to the February 14 state Assembly elections were announced on March 10.



"We have confirmed information that our party leaders' phones are being tapped by a private agency hired by the BJP leaders. They know what we speak, they know whom our leaders are speaking to. They have hired an agency for this and our phones are being tapped by them," Chodankar told media persons.



"An expert in this field came to meet me and told me that my phone is tapped. (Leader of opposition) Digambar Kamat's phone is being tapped, Michael Lobo's phone is being tapped. Such phone tapping is illegal. If this is legally being done, then the CM as Home Minister should tell us, whose permission have you sought to tap phones," Chodankar told reporters.



Chodankar also said that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and that no one has a right to illegally tap phones.



Chodankar and Kamat are scheduled to meet Director General of Police Indra Dev Shukla to file a formal complaint against the phone tapping of Congress leaders later on Thursday.



"In Karnataka, after the government toppling it was revealed later that there was snooping involved. It happened in Maharashtra too," Chodankar said.



Chodankar also said that the Congress leadership was already in talks with independent candidates, as well as leaders in the BJP over supporting a Congress government, once results are announced on March 10.



"We are speaking to leaders from all parties. Many independent MLAs are speaking to us, we are telling the BJP leaders this openly. Many of your leaders are also in touch with us. They know that the BJP will not generate the numbers to form a government. They are already speaking to our leaders. You stop your leaders from talking to us if you can," Chodankar said.



