Operation Ganga finds brief mention in MP govt's budget

Bhopal, March 9 (IANS) 'Operation Ganga', an ongoing operation by the Centre to evacuate the Indian citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine, found a brief mention in the Madhya Pradesh government's budget on Wednesday.



A 44-page booklet of budget presentation consisting of 201 points of the annual budget presented in the state Assembly, mentioned: "Under efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, evacuation of all citizens of India stranded in Ukraine was successful as a part of 'Operation Ganga'. Over 500 people of Madhya Pradesh have returned to their homes safely, so far. At this critical moment, the government stands with people to ensure their safety and to ensure that all Indians stranded in Ukraine are evacuated."



It is a much needed operation for providing humanitarian assistance amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and safe evacuation of Indian citizens to their homes with assistance from countries of Romania, Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Slovakia etc.



Earlier on Wednesday, the state government informed that nearly 35 natives of Madhya Pradesh stuck in Sumy city of Ukraine have left the war-ravaged country and are likely to reach New Delhi by this evening. "We have got the information that around 35 students of Madhya Pradesh have come out of the war-hit Ukraine safely. The number of students may be vary," state home minister Narottam Mishra told the press on Wednesday.



The first evacuation flight under the 'Operation Ganga' from Bucharest reached New Delhi with 249 nationals on February 27. Four union ministers were sent the next day to the neighbouring countries to assist in prioritising coordination with local authorities.



The Indian Air Force and multiple private airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Vistara, AirAsia India and Go First have provided logistical support.



More than 20,000 Indian nationals, including over 18,000 students, were stranded in war-hit Ukraine.



--IANS

pd/shb/