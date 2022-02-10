Online medical courses not to be recognised, says NMC

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The National Medical Commission (NMC) said it does not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode, in a latest notice in connection with MBBS admissions in Chinese universities.



The External Affairs Ministry has noticed that some universities in China have started issuing notices for MBBS admission for the current and upcoming academic years, NMC Secretary Dr Sandhya Bhullar said in an official notice, noting that any prospective student needs to be aware that China's government has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of Covid-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020.



"A large number of international students, including Indian students, have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions," it said.



Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online.



As per the extant rules, the NMC does not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode. The notice has advised students to refer to FMGE Regulations before applying or planning to seek admission in any institutions in Chinese/foreign institutions.



--IANS

avr/vd