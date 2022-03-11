Online learning will soon become mainstream in India: Unacademy CEO

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Online learning will only grow as India navigates the pandemic and blended mode of learning will become mainstream, allowing millions of Indians from small towns and cities get access to high-quality education, Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group, said on Friday.



India witnessed a surge in of online mode of education in the pandemic and several edtech platforms offered top-class education from the confines of homes.



According to Munjal, like hybrid work, hybrid education is going to stay.



"In the next 5-10 years, online learning will grow exponentially in the country, and millions of the tier 2 and 3 cities will join the bandwagon. To address them, we are now opening offline touch-points across the country that will help then significant insights into their chosen career paths," Munjal told IANS.



First such Unacademy Experience Store is opening at Pusa Road, New Delhi on March 12, followed by Kota, Jaipur and Lucknow in the next phase of this initiative.



The store has been conceptualised to help learners stay updated about their chosen career pathways and connect with like-minded people.



The Unacademy Store will have on-display devices with content running to help users understand offerings and subscription models, counseling area, in-house library, spacious classrooms, merchandise and cafeteria.



The edtech company said that on-ground counseling with experts and frequent meetings with top educators and several other elements will provide a holistic experience for the learners.



"We have received tremendous feedback on our products and services, and recognise that a physical experiential touchpoint will benefit them in the long term by fostering trust and confidence," said Munjal.



All Unacademy stores are built with an extremely modern and minimalist design to elevate the browsing experience.



Founder in 2015 by Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini, Unacademy has a growing network of over 60,000 registered Educators and over 62 million learners.



