One-time age relaxation for J&K applicants to posts now withdrawn

Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered one-time age relaxation for candidates who had applied for posts withdrawn by it recently.



The government has ordered one-time age relaxation for candidates who had earlier applied for posts those were recently withdrawn by virtue of an Administrative Council decision, provided the candidates were eligible for those posts in terms of age when they had applied for those posts, an official statement said.



This will benefit many such candidates who had applied for the withdrawn posts when they were eligible in terms of age, but have since crossed the upper age limit for getting a government job.



The government has now decided that subject to the fulfillment of other conditions of eligibility, a candidate shall be deemed to be eligible in terms of upper age limit, if he/she applies for the said post(s) in pursuance to fresh advertisement, as and when issued by the JKPSC/SSB.



