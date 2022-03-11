One pilot killed, another hurt in J&K chopper crash (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) One pilot of an army helicopter that crashed in the Gurez border area in J&K's Bandipora district on Friday was killed while the other sustained injuries, officials said.



The helicopter had gone to airlift a sick BSF trooper, but it crashed in the Gujran Nallah in Gurez tehsil before it could land.



Officials said one pilot has been killed while the other was injured in this crash. The injured pilot has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.



Air reconnaissance teams and rescue teams on foot were despatched immediately after the news about the crash was received.



The cause of the crash is not known yet. According to an official, the chopper was about to land, but drifted away because of adverse weather conditions.



