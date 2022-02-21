One killed in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Feb 21 (IANS) One person was killed and three injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.



Police said a Tempo traveller moving on the Rajouri-Poonch road hit a truck near the army water point in Rajouri town.



"One person identified as Sajad Ali of Swari village in Rajouri was killed and 3 injured in this accident. The injured have been shifted to hospital and an FIR registered in this incident", police said.



