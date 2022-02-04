One held in J&K for posting 'anti-national' content

Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police has registered a case for uploading anti-national content on social media and arrested one person, officials said on Friday.



"It was reliably learnt by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order," police said.



Police said it was also learnt that these Facebook users are uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.



"As the aforementioned activities by some of the Facebook users amounts to commission of cognizable offences by them, accordingly Pulwama Police while taking cognizance of the matter registered a case vide FIR No. 19/2022 under relevant sections of the law and initiated the investigation," police said.



Police said during the course of investigation, one accused person identified as Fahad Shah was arrested.



"The accused is on police remand. The investigation into the matter is in progress," a police officer said.



