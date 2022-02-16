One held for sending obscene clips to UP woman

Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) A cybercrime team of the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man who was harassing a woman by sending her obscene videos on WhatsApp.



The accused was also using her photo in his WhatsApp profile which resulted in the woman receiving several indecent calls.



He has been identified as Navlesh Kumar of Newada in Bihar.



Superintendent of Police, cyber cell, Triveni Singh said that a case was lodged with the UP cybercrime police station by the woman who alleged that a man was sending her obscene messages and porn films on her mobile phone.



She added that the miscreant had used her photo in his Whatsapp profile and had given its the title of 'Escort Service Company'.



Subsequently, a team was set up and the cyber sleuths tracked down the miscreant. During interrogation he confessed to the crime.



The SP said that the accused is being interrogated to know more about his modus operandi.



