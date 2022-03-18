One dead, three injured in Florida bus shooting

Miami, March 18 (IANS) At least one person died and three others were injured after a shooting inside a transit bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, authorities said.



Four people were transported to the hospital "as a result of the shooting that occurred on a bus", the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.



One of the hospitalised died from the shooting, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as saying.



The three wounded include two in critical condition and one with non-life-threatening injuries.



The bus came to a stop in the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department but the shooting did not involve the police.



"The suspected shooter is in custody at this time," the police continued. "We do not believe there to be any further threat to the public."



The police added that a car crash also occurred due to the incident, injuring three additional people "who were treated on scene".



--IANS

ksk/

