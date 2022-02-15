One charred to death as bus catches fire in UP's Mathura

Mathura, Feb 15 (IANS) An unidentified man was charred to death after a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus, loaded with at least 60 passengers, caught fire while parked at Mathura's old bus stand, late on Monday evening.



The video of the incident went viral on social media.



According to information, the bus arrived at Mathura and was scheduled to leave for Aligarh. Passengers who had been waiting for the bus, entered and occupied their seats.



After a few minutes, the bus caught fire and passengers started jumping out from the bus with their baggage.



The victim who was wearing khaki trousers, was sitting in the last row of the bus, tried to escape from the emergency window but got stuck in it as he was overweight. He was charred to death in front of hundreds of people.



The video of the incident showed the man stuck in the window while the bus burst into flames.



The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames within half an hour. Fire officer said the cause of the fire was not immediately known. The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.



An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.



--IANS

amita/shs

