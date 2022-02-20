Once a blooming township, ITI Mankapur now in dilapidated state

By Saiyed Moziz Imam Zaidi

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 20 (IANS) ITI Limited-Mankapur, once a pioneer in the telecom sector once, has lost its sheen due to competition and changing technologies. One of its units located just about 30 kilometres north of Ayodhya is now hoping for revival. But amongst the hectic election campaigning, no party is interested to listen to the grievances of the 500 odd employees of the unit.





Established in 1983, but now unable to compete in the market, the employees association in December 2021 wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and blamed the Chinese companies for the loss of the ITI.



"The Chinese companies' provide cheap telecommunications equipment. Despite that ITI has made profits due to policy level changes by the government, but the employees are getting pay which is at the 1997 pay scale."



This particular unit has changed its policies and has started making mask vending machines and sanitary napkin vending machines. The association wrote to the government for more work orders so that the company can be revived.



The campus, which has three schools up to the Class 12, including the central school, hospital and many other amenities, is reeling under financial distress. Buildings are crumbling and in need of urgent repair. Though many people speak about the government apathy, no one wants to speak on record since it's a PSU and they are not authorised to speak.



ITI Limited, Mankapur, a government of India undertaking, was established in 1983 for manufacturing Electronic Switching System (E-10B). Mankapur started manufacturing OCB/CSN Exchanges from 1993-94 and supplied 3000 KL to BSNL/ MTNL. The plant started manufacturing Base Trans-receiver Station (BTS rack) for GSM equipment. To further diversification efforts, the plant has built up a new infrastructure for manufacturing of LED Based Products like LED Solar lantern & LED street lights for rural applications and LED tube lights & decorative indoor lights for Grid Based urban applications.



Plant has the facilities for assembly & automatic testing with SMT Line, environmental test labs, PCB manufacturing and sophisticated Powder Coating Line.



Projects of national importance like Network For Spectrum (NFS) and National Population Register (NPR-40) are being executed by ITI Mankapur plant. The Unit is ISO 9001-2008 certified and also accredited with ISO 14001: 2004 Certification for Environment Management System.



