On waking up every day with increased energy

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) What if there were scientific solutions that could wipe out your deepest fears of falling ill, receiving a life-threatening diagnosis, or feeling the effects of ageing? What if you had access to the same cutting-edge tools and technology used by peak performers and the world's greatest athletes?



In a world full of fear and uncertainty about our health, it can be difficult to know where to turn for actionable advice you can trust. Today, leading scientists and doctors in the field of regenerative medicine are developing diagnostic tools and safe and effective therapies that can free you from fear.



In "Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love" (Simon & Schuster), Tony Robbins, the world's number one life and business strategist who has coached more than 50 million people, brings you more than 100 of the world's top medical minds and the latest research, inspiring comeback stories, and amazing advancements in precision medicine that you can apply today to help extend the length and quality of your life.



This book is the result of Robbins going on his own life-changing journey. After being told that his health challenges were irreversible, he experienced firsthand how new regenerative technology not only helped him heal but made him stronger than ever before.



"Life Force", co-authored by Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri, will show you how you can wake up every day with increased energy, a more bulletproof immune system, and the know-how to help turn back your biological clock. This is a book for everyone, from peak performance athletes, to the average person who wants to increase their energy and strength, to those looking for healing. It provides answers that can transform and even save your life, or that of someone you love.



"We are in the midst of a biotech revolution that has the potential to cure most diseases - adding decades to your health-span. Tony Robbins and Peter Diamandis have authored a powerful and friendly road map for anyone to maximize their health and vitality. Life Force does a marvelous job of making technologies like CRISPR, gene therapy, and stem cells understandable, in a way that gives the reader a hopeful and compelling vision of the future," says George Church, PhD, professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School; professor of health sciences & technology at Harvard and MIT, and a founding member of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.



Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and philanthropist honored by Accenture as one of the top fifty business intellectuals in the world. Robbins is a leader called upon by leaders: He's consulted and coached some of the world's greatest athletes, entertainers, Fortune 500 CEOs, and four US presidents.



Robbins is a founder, partner, or early investor in 100-plus privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $7 billion annually. Through his philanthropy and partnership with Feeding America, he has provided more than 800 million meals and is on track to provide 1 billion meals by 2025. He lives in Palm Beach, Florida.



Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is a New York Times bestselling author and the cofounder of Singularity University, Human Longevity, Inc., Celularity, Inc., and founder of Bold Capital Partners. He is the founder and Executive Chairman of XPRIZE. Diamandis has degrees in molecular genetics and aerospace engineering from MIT and an MD from Harvard Medical School.



