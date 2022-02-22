On verge of war, Russia, Ukraine to participate in India's Defence Expo

By Sumit Kumar Singh

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Russia and Ukraine -- which are on the brink of war -- have decided to participate in India's Defence Expo to be held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat from March 10 to 14.





With tensions between both the countries escalating towards a war-like situation, India is maintaining diplomatic balance between the two nations.



Apart from them, around 70 countries are expected to participate in the mega defence event. Romania has also decided to take part in the 12th edition of the biennial defence exhibition. Other prominent countries include the US, France, Spain, the UK, and Czech Republic, among others.



The aim of the event is to build upon the vision to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector and $5 billion defence exports target by 2024.



Further, the Indian defence industry will showcase its capabilities and products to the world.



The international exhibition will focus on land, air, naval, internal homeland security and electronic systems. The theme this time is 'India - The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'.



The event will provide a unique opportunity to firms within the defence industry to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience comprising industry leaders and business decision makers.



As on date, 930 exhibitors have registered for the mega event and the numbers are expected to rise beyond 1,000 in the days ahead. Foreign defence ministers' confirmations are also being received.



The event will facilitate defence business through three business days, making it inclusive for young entrepreneurs and college and school students of Gujarat during the two public days.



The DefExpo-2022 will be held as a hybrid exhibition, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms. This will ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees.



The exhibition is being planned in a three-venue format -- exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Centre (HEC); events and seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC); and live demonstration for the public on the Sabarmati riverfront.



Safety protocols such as compulsory wearing of facemasks, non-contact interactions, respiratory hygiene etc. will be implemented at all venues in line with the prevailing health protocols.



With indigenous technological and logistic prowess at the forefront, the event will invigorate the defence industry, startups and MSMEs to cement solid partnerships with the attending foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).



The DefExpo-2022 is symbolic of India's resolve to further its business interests and take global initiatives towards furthering peace and security in the region.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has appreciated the arrangements made by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the government of Gujarat and exuded confidence of a safe and successful DefExpo-2022.



