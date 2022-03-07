On Women's Day, Kerala to get first lady ambulance driver

Thiruvananthapuram, March 7 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, state Health Minister Veena Georgea will inaugurate a programme to support the first woman ambulance driver in Kerala.



Hailing from Kottayam, Deepamol, will for a change from her regular household chores hold the wheels of a tempo traveller ambulance which belongs to the state government-run ambulance service, 'Kanivu 108'.



"This is a huge boost to the confidence of women in Kerala that they can do any job. Deepamol expressed her willingness to become the driver of an ambulance. This idea was taken forward by the CPI(M) government and she ended up becoming teh state's first woman ambulance driver," said George.



Deepamol received a driving licence in 2008 and got a licence to drive heavy vehicles in 2009, including tipper lorries besides driving a taxi. She also runs a small driving school.



In 2021, she rode on her two-wheeler from Kottayam to Ladakh in 16 days, besides winning an off-road driving contest held at Thrissur.



Deepamol has cleared all the driving tests required to drive an ambulance.



"Women need not be confined to the kitchen. Instead, they should come forward to pursue any job and need not be dependent on anybody," she said.



