On 60th birthday, Jagapathi Babu pledges to donate organs

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Popular Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu on Friday pledged his organs at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals Ato mark his 60th birthday.



The actor signed on the pledge to donate his vital organs that could be used to save lives of others. He also encouraged his 100 friends and fans to pledge their organs too for the larger cause of humanity.



"Every life, especially those of humans, must have a meaning to it! I believe, if we can give something back to this society of which we are a part, our life will have the right meaning. Helping others see, breath, survive, after our demise is certainly the noblest thing we can think of," he said at a ceremony to sign the pledge.



"I would request all my friends and all those who love and appreciate my work as an actor to think of pledging their organs to help millions of people whose lives otherwise are mired in darkness," the actor said.



KIMS Hospitals MD Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao said that Jagapathi Babu essayed many roles in his acting career which inspired others, and today by pledging his organs, he has become a real hero and a true inspiration for millions of people in the society. He hoped that his act will not just encourage his fans to follow his steps but will also help spread awareness about the organ donation.



Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Information Technology, Dr.G.Swarnalatha, Incharge, Jeevandan program along with many friends and fans of Jagapathi Babu attended the event.



The speakers noted that every year, many pledge their organs and hundreds of transplant surgeries are performed post harvesting suitable organs from the deceased individuals. Yet in a country of the size of India, the need is for every citizen to come forward and pledge their organs to ensure no life is cut-short due to a failed organ. The governments at the Centre and in states are doing everything possible to create awareness and encourage people to step forward and agree to donate their organs after demise.



