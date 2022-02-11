Omicron replaces Delta variant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (IANS) Omicron, the highly-transmissible variant of SARS-COV-2, has replaced the Delta variant in Odisha. This was revealed from the latest genome sequencing report of the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.



As per the report, of the 241 samples whose genome sequencing was carried out in between January 27 and February 4, 2022, Omicron was detected in 235 samples while Delta variant was found only in 6 samples.It shows presence of Omicron variant in 98 per cent of the total samples collected from 18 districts of Odisha.



Out of the detected Omicron cases, six are found to be BA.1, 12 as BA.1.1 and 217 BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.



As many as 13 out of 14 samples received from Angul district were found with Omicron BA.2 variant. Similarly, all 30 samples received from Cuttack district were found to be Omicron. Out of the 49 samples from Khordha district, 45 were tested with Omicron.



Apart from Khurda, Nayagah and Puri district have recorded two non-Omicron cases. All 47 samples of Ganjam district, 16 from Gajapati and 12 from Jagatsinghpur districts were found to be infected with the Omicron variant.



"Presence of the Omicron variant has been found in about 98 per cent of the total samples sent for genome sequencing at ILS. Though it was not a survey, we can see it from a broader perspective and it shows a large presence of Omicron variant in the state," said director of health services, Bijay Mohapatra here on Friday.



However, it is good news for the state that the number of serious Covid patients will fall down and the daily cases will also come down very rapidly soon, he said.



Meanwhile, the state on Friday registered 1,572 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 14,253.



However, the fatality trajectory is on a steady rise with reports of another 20 persons due to Covid-19. The cumulative death toll in the state now stands at 8,838.



Khurda district reported the highest number of new cases at 233, followed by Cuttack (161) and Sundargarh (113).



All the 30 districts in the state currently have active cases while Khordha with 2,922 active cases is placed in the red zone and Sundergarh district under yellow zone with 1078 active cases.



