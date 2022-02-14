Oman Navy commander meets Indian Foreign Secretary

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Royal Oman Navy chief, Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, who is on a 5 day official visit to India, on Monday met Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla.



"... Both referred to the long history of India-Oman maritime cooperation. Discussed enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and maritime security, guided by PM's vision of SAGAR," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.



India-Oman defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries. There has been regular exchange of visits by Defence Ministers of both sides, as well as by Indian Defence Secretary, the Indian Army and Navy chiefs, with reciprocal visits to India by all three Omani service commanders, Secretary General of Defence etc.



The Ministries of Defence of both countries review their relations annually under the aegis of Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting, while the Air Force and Navy undertake staff talks on a regular basis which has been the catalyst for new areas of cooperation. A large number of Omani military personnel regularly subscribe to numerous courses offered by India under the ITEC.



--IANS

nimish/vd