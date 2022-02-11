'Old Highway' band's debut album 'Ziist' is a blues - rock fusion with riveting lyrics

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The blues - rock 4 piece band 'Old Highway' recently released their first album titled, 'Ziist' which comprises eight tracks penned by Sidd Sharma, who doubles up as a bassist and back - up vocalist.



The band, a brainchild of Juilee Sakhare (vocals and keys), Sidd Sharma (bass and backing vocals), Amit Bhatia (lead guitar and backing vocals), and Jeet Sharma (Drums), found its inspiration in the old forgotten highway of Khopoli.



Sidd, who has written the lyrics for the album Ziist, says, "The album is about love, life, relationships, and their emotional rollercoasters. On other hand, the album expresses the commonplace of an individual in daily life."



Adding to it, Juilee Sakhare says, "We all (band members) as individuals have different musical inspirations which led us to variety to explore and create. This album is the outcome of that creative expertise."



Juilee, who took over vocals and keys for the band, further adds, "Singing Hindi songs, rock n roll and a bit of blues has been my thing always. While singing Hindi and Urdu, I have tried to keep the essence of the language alive by understanding the literature."



Speaking about the how the band has tried to blend rock and blues, Amit Bhatia, the band's lead guitarist, says: "One thing I like the most about the band is the sound around which the album revolves and fusing Hindi with Rock and Blues Rock that I think we as a band was able to get through."



