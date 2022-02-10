Official trailer of Kannada comedy drama 'Family Pack' released

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) The trailer of much-awaited Kannada comedy drama 'Family Pack' was released on Thursday by Prime Video.



Directed by Arjun Kumar S., and produced under the banner of late Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions, the film is an endearing tale of human emotions featuring actors Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in the lead.



Offering a glimpse into the narrative, the trailer introduces us to Abhi, a boy who has lost all hope and the will to live, as he has a chance encounter with a ghost who gives him a new life. But things get complicated when the ghost realises that their lives and destinies are intertwined on a deeper level.



Commenting on the release, director Arjun Kumar said, "I am delighted to bring a light-hearted story like 'Family Pack' on Prime Video. The film offers a fine blend of humour and drama and is peppered with endearing moments that should resonate with the viewers world over. The actors have delivered to their best capacity to breathe life into this film, and I hope the efforts translate on screen. Looking forward to the release of our film in India and beyond."



Veteran actor Rangayana Raghu says "Family Pack appealed to me for its uniqueness and quirk. Not only did the film offer an opportunity to do something different but also explore a new facet in me as an actor. Playing a ghost onscreen is a rarity so the challenge lay in making him convincing yet impactful for the audiences. I hope that Family Pack opens to positive reactions and entertain the viewers upon its release on Prime Video."



The movie is a part of Prime Video's recent multi-film announcement with late Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions, exclusively for Prime members worldwide.



The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of the late actor and filmmaker Puneeth Rajkumar whose contribution to cinema stands unmatched, said a Prime Video statement.



'Family Pack' will release on Prime Video on February 17 in India and across 240 countries and territories world over.



