Odisha vigilance arrests environmental engineer

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (IANS) Odisha vigilance has arrested Rabi Narayana Prusty, chief engineer, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for possessing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income, police officials said here on Friday.



After receiving information from reliable sources, the vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at seven locations including the office of Prusty.



During the raid, he was found possessing movable and immovable properties worth multi-crores.



The properties included three flats including one flat in Puri, whose current market value will be around Rs 1 crore.



The team has also traced tree plots in prime localities of Bhubaneswar and nearby areas, the market value of which is likely to be in crores.



The vigilance has also found bank, insurance and bond deposits worth Rs 89.46 lakh and gold ornaments weighing 355 grams during the raid at properties of Prusty.



The anti-corruption wing officials also suspect that Prusty has also made investments in the real estate sector outside Odisha, including benami properties, which are under verification.



The vigilance has registered a case against Prusty, arrested him. He was forwarded to court of special judge, vigilance, Bhubaneswar and further investigation is on, the officials said.



--IANS

