Odisha vigilance arrests doctor after seizing Rs 1.12 cr cash

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (IANS) The vigilance directorate of Odisha on Thursday arrested a government doctor after recovering Rs 1.12 crore in cash from his residence, officials said.



According to sources in the vigilance, Dr Sukant Kumar Jena, a gynecologist posted at the Charichaka Community Health Centre in Puri district was apprehended when he was allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8,000 from a complainant for conducting caesarean operation of his cousin.



Following the trap, the vigilance raided the residential building of Dr Jena in Bhubaneswar and recovered Rs 1.12 crore hard cash, which is the highest ever cash recovery in the history of Odisha vigilance, the officials said.



The vigilance has also found a residential triple storey building in Bhubaneswar, one plot at Jatni, one studio apartment in Puri, deposits of Rs 44.16 lakh in insurance policies, bank deposits over Rs 38.63 lakh and two four wheelers (Hyundai Creta & TATA Manza).



The anti corruption wing has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Jena has been forwarded to the court and further search on his properties is going on, they said.



--IANS

bbm/skp/