Odisha poll body enhances spending limit of candidates for urban election

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (IANS) The State Election Commission (SEC) in Odisha has enhanced the expenditure limit for candidates contesting for the post of councillor, corporator, chairperson and mayor in the urban local bodies (ULBs) polls.



As per an order of the SEC, now the candidates contesting for the post of corporator and mayor in three municipal corporations towns -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur -- can spend upto Rs 2 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, respectively.



Similarly, the expenditure limit for candidates contesting for councillor and chairperson in municipalities having a population above 1 lakh has been set at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.



For the Municipality having a population between 50,000 and 1 lakh, the expenditure limit is Rs 75,000 and Rs 3 lakh for the candidates fighting for councillor and chairperson posts.



Besides, the candidates contesting for councilor and chairperson in NACs or municipalities having a population up to 50,000 can now spend upto Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.



The SEC is taking all steps to conduct the election to ULBs. The delimitation of wards, reservation seats and all other formalities required to conduct the ULB election has already been completed. The draft electoral roll will also be out on February 10, said an official of SEC.



The Commission has convened a meeting with all political parties on February 10 to ensure smooth conduct of the urban poll.



Notably, the urban election in Odisha has not been conducted even after completion of the tenure of elected bodies in 2018.



--IANS

bbm/shb/