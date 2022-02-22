Odisha police arrests another absconding drug peddler

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has arrested another wanted drug peddler Md Raja, who was involved in a big drug selling racket, police officials said on Tuesday.



Raja was involved in the case registered following seizure of 3 kg 100 gram of brown sugar, cash of Rs 65.32 lakh, three 7 MM pistols, 7 magazines and 43 rounds of 7 MM ammunition near Nayagarh on January 25, 2022, the officials said.



The accused was absconding since seizure of the huge amount of narcotic drugs, the STF said.



On February 20, the STF arrested Sibu, alias Siba Prasad Das, another wanted drug peddler involved in the same case.



Till date, three accused persons involved in the drug selling racket have been arrested and forwarded to the court.



--IANS

