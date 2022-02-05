Odisha journalist killed in IED blast near a Maoist poster

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (IANS) A journalist was killed in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast while covering posters put up by people suspected to be Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Saturday, police said.



The incident occurred when Rohit Biswal (43), who was working with an Odia daily newspaper, was trying to go near a poster put up by suspected Maoists, warning people not to vote in the coming Panchayat polls in Mohangiri village in Madanpur-Rampur block of the district.



According to Kalahandi SP, Saravana Vivek M., "After receiving information, two companies of CRPF and bomb disposal squads were made ready to dominate the area. However, unfortunately, before the security personnel reached the spot, the blast occurred."



The SP suspected that the journalist had come very close to the poster while trying to take its photograph and got in contact with the anti-pressure mines, which was meant for security personnel.



Sometimes the Maoists put up IEDs near such posters and the security force normally don't rush to take out such posters before bomb disposal squads scanned the entire area, he said.



According to sources, the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division (CPI-Maoist) had put up posters near Karlakhunta Bridge at Madanpur Rampur. In the posters, the Maoists have appealed to the people to boycott the upcoming rural polls and disengagement of CRPF in the area.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the death of the journalist and announced Rs 13 lakh compensation for his family.



Stating there is no place of violence in democracy, Patnaik said his government will take strong action against all those involved in this barbaric incident.



