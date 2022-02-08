Odisha govt sends five more officials on compulsory retirement

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (IANS) The Odisha government has given compulsory retirement to five more officials on grounds of corruption and inefficiency, officials said here on Tuesday.



The five officers include an engineer, a police inspector, a revenue supervisor, a child development project officer (CDPO) and an Anganwadi supervisor. With this, the state government has removed 146 corrupt and inefficient officials so far.



Assistant engineer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baripada, Santosh Kumar Das, who is facing a corruption case, has been given compulsory retirement. Odisha vigilance had arrested him for possessing disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 2.80 crore, the officials said.



Similarly, CDPO of Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur district, Sarala Dei, has also been removed for services on corruption charges. She was apprehended by the Odisha vigilance while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000. The vigilance officials have unearthed huge properties of Sarala including five plots in Bhubaneswar, Pipili and Jagatsinghpur.



Pratima Sahu, anganwadi supervisor of Balikuda, who was also caught red handed by the vigilance, has also been given retirement.



Hrudananda Sahu, revenue supervisor working in the Keonjhar Sadar Tahasil office, has also been handed over compulsory retirement due to his corrupt practices. He was caught by the vigilance while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 during a land demarcation work, the officials further informed.



However, Ramachandra Behera, inspector of Angul Police Training College, has been removed from service on the ground of inefficiency and indiscipline.



Notably, the State government recently sacked a senior IFS officer and a senior IAS officer on corruption charges.



