Odisha govt puts curbs celebration of Holi at public places

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday issued Covid-19 guidelines for March, imposing restrictions on celebration of Holi at public places.



"Holi and its related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads," Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said in an order.



Mahashivaratri, on March 1, will be observed as per the order issued by the SRC on February 25. During celebration of Dola Punima, people will have to follow Covid appropriate behavior. All religious rituals are allowed with strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols, Jena said.



There will be no night curfew across the state. The government has allowed all social, religious, political and sports gatherings along with exhibitions, trade fairs, expo and melas with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.



As urban elections are scheduled to be held on March 24, the state government has allowed political gatherings, meetings, rallies, door to door campaigns as per the instructions/guidelines issued by the State Election Commission from time to time.



Maximum 500 persons will be allowed for marriages, thread ceremony and other related gatherings with approval from local authorities. However, for marriage processions, maximum 100 participants including bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, guests, members of band party, light & sound systems etc. will be allowed. Funerals, last rites and related gatherings are allowed with a ceiling of 250 persons.



The Collector and Municipal Commissioner concerned can impose any further restrictions as desirable in consideration of local situations, the SRC said in the order.



