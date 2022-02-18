Odisha govt lifts night curfew in urban areas

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (IANS) With the decline in daily Covid-19 cases during the past several days, the Odisha government has lifted the night curfew imposed in all urban areas of the state from Friday.



In an order, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said, "Night curfew is withdrawn or lifted from all urban areas of the state from February 18."



The decision was taken as there was a continuous decrease in the number of daily Covid cases in the state as well as the number of active cases, Jena added.



In its guidelines for the month of February, the government had imposed night curfew in all urban areas of the state from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.



On Friday, the state reported 671 fresh cases of Covid-19 while the number of cases had gone past 11,000 just a month ago. For the fifth consecutive day, the daily cases have remained below 1,000 in Odisha.



The total active caseload in the state now stands at 7,855. Excluding Khordha district, where capital city Bhubaneswar is located, all other 29 districts of Odisha have been put under 'green category' as the active cases remained below 1,000.



In Khordha, the active Covid-19 cases stood at 1,446 so it has been put under the 'yellow category', a state government official said.



However, the number of fatalities has continued to remain high in the state. With the death of another 15 persons due to Covid-19, the toll mounted to 8,976.



