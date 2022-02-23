Odisha govt issues notifications for conduct of urban poll

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (IANS) The Odisha government on Wednesday issued two notifications for conduct of election to 110 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state.



The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has issued one notification to conduct election for the post of mayors & corporators in three municipal corporations - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Berhampur.



The other notification was issued for election to the post chairpersons and councillors in 107 Notified Area Council (NACs)/municipalities in the State.



"The State government do hereby call upon all wards in the city of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) to elect mayors and corporators in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 and Rules and orders made there under," the department said in the notification issued for the election to corporation towns.



The delimitation of wards and reservation of seats and offices of mayors of the three municipal corporations have been completed. While the mayor posts in the BMC and BeMC have been reserved for women candidates, the CMC mayor post has been kept unreserved.



The term of five years from the date of appointment of elected representatives to various posts in BMC, CMC, and BeMC has been completed. So, it is necessary to hold elections to reconstitute the municipal corporations, the notification said.



"The State government do hereby call upon all the wards in the said Municipal areas except ward No 4 of Bhadrak municipality to elect the chairpersons and councillors in accordance with the provisions of the said Act and Rules and orders made there under," the department said in another notification issued for the election to the municipalities and NACs.



The five-year term has been completed in respect of 103 municipalities/ NACs while four new NACs at Chandabali, Dhamnagar, Bijepur and Remuna are newly constituted. So, the poll will be held for 107 municipalities and NACs in the State, officials said.



Delimitation of wards and reservation of seats except ward No 4 of Bhadrak municipality and reservation of the offices of the chairpersons of the 107 municipalities/ NACs have been completed, they said.



--IANS

bbm/skp/