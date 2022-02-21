Odisha cop facing corruption charges compulsorily retired

Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday compulsorily retired police officer Trinath Mishra on corruption charges, officials said.



Mishra, who was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police, Communication, was recently arrested by the Vigilance Department for possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.



While conducting raids at 11 properties of Mishra and his family members, the vigilance team had found disproportionate assets worth Rs 9 crore which includes four several plots, flats, and expensive cars.



So far, the Odisha government has dismissed 152 corrupt and incompetent officials from services, official said.



