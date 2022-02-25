Odisha CM speaks to Shah on evacuation of stranded people in Ukraine

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday morning spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over telephone on the evacuation of stranded people from Odisha in Ukraine.



Patnaik requested Shah for safe evacuation of the stranded students and labourers from the war-torn Ukraine, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.



The Home Minister has assured Patnaik that the government of India is in touch with the Ukraine government and working to bring back students and labourers from Ukraine at the earliest, it said.



A lot of students and labourers from Odisha are stuck in Ukraine. Most of the stranded students are pursuing medical courses there. The students and their parents have been requesting both the State government and the Centre for the safe return of their children.



